Wichita State plays host to Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (1-1) vs. Wichita State (0-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts squares up against Wichita State in an early season matchup. Oral Roberts easily beat Rogers State by 30 at home on Saturday. Wichita State went 23-8 last year and finished fourth in the AAC.

SUPER SENIORS: Oral Roberts’ Kevin Obanor, RJ Glasper and Justin Lovvorn have collectively scored 42 percent of all Golden Eagles points this season.OUTSTANDING OBANOR: Through two games, Kevin Obanor has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: Wichita State got the 68-59 victory over Oral Roberts when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.5 points per game last season. The Shockers offense put up 77 points per contest on their way to a 12-1 record against non-AAC competition. Oral Roberts went 3-6 against non-conference teams last season.

