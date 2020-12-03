Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wilkins, Hemphill lift Drake over Omaha 87-66

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 10:42 pm
< a min read
      

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins had 19 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Nebraska Omaha 87-66 on Thursday night.

Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points for Drake (3-0). Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn and Darnell Brodie each had 10 points. Penn also had 10 assists.

Matt Pile had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks (1-4). Ayo Akinwole added 14 points. Wanjang Tut had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service