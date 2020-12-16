William & Mary 75, Hampton 58

WILLIAM & MARY (1-1)

Blair 5-6 3-6 14, Wight 2-3 0-0 4, Covington 5-12 0-2 12, Loewe 6-11 4-5 20, Scott 1-1 2-2 5, Harvey 3-8 4-8 10, Kochera 2-4 0-0 6, Milkereit 0-4 2-3 2, Stone 1-2 0-1 2, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 25-51 15-29 75.

HAMPTON (1-2)

Dickens 5-9 1-3 11, Dean 7-16 4-4 18, Godwin 6-14 0-3 12, Shelton 2-3 0-0 5, Warren 3-7 2-3 8, Oliver-Hampton 2-8 0-0 4, Bethea 0-1 0-0 0, Banister 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Earle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-13 58.

Halftime_William & Mary 52-27. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 10-17 (Loewe 4-5, Kochera 2-2, Covington 2-3, Scott 1-1, Blair 1-2, Stone 0-1, Milkereit 0-3), Hampton 1-7 (Shelton 1-2, Oliver-Hampton 0-1, Warren 0-1, Godwin 0-3). Fouled Out_Wight, Warren. Rebounds_William & Mary 32 (Harvey 11), Hampton 28 (Dickens 9). Assists_William & Mary 14 (Scott 8), Hampton 10 (Dean 8). Total Fouls_William & Mary 16, Hampton 25.

