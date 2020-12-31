William & Mary, Hofstra start conference play

William & Mary (2-3, 0-0) vs. Hofstra (4-3, 0-0)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Hofstra as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, William & Mary finished with 13 wins and five losses, while Hofstra won 14 games and lost four.

EARLY RISERS: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. Jalen Ray, Tareq Coburn and Kvonn Cramer have combined to account for 61 percent of Hofstra’s scoring this season. For William & Mary, Luke Loewe, Yuri Covington and Connor Kochera have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s total scoring.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ray has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tribe have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pride. Hofstra has 37 assists on 81 field goals (45.7 percent) across its previous three contests while William & Mary has assists on 26 of 55 field goals (47.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all CAA teams. The Pride have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

