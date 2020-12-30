On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Williams, Baldwin lift VCU over St Joseph’s in A10 opener

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 3:01 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. had 17 points to lead five VCU players in double figures as the Rams got past Saint Joseph’s 80-64 on Wednesday in the first Atlantic 10 Conference game of the season for both teams.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 12 points, and Jamir Watkins, KeShawn Curry and Levi Stockard III each had 10 for the Rams (8-2), who forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Dahmir Bishop scored a career-high 20 points for the Hawks (0-6). Taylor Funk added 10 points and Cameron Brown had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

