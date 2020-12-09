On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Williams clutch at the line, WSU edges Idaho 61-58

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 11:46 pm
1 min read
      

PULLMAN, Wa. (AP) — Noah Williams scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left, and Washington State rallied out of a double-digit deficit for the third straight game to edge Idaho 61-58 Wednesday night.

The Cougars (4-0) trailed Idaho (0-2) by as many as a 11 in the game and were down by nine in the second half when Williams kicked off a 19-0 run with four free throws. Andrej Jakimovski added a 3-pointer and a drive back-to-back, tying the game at 36-36.

DJ Rodman grabbed a defensive board and turned it into a fastbreak layup, then stole the ball and fed Williams on the break and Jakimovski hit another 3. Rodman made it 46-36 with a three-point play with 9:19 to play.

Isaac Bonton scored 12 for WSU with eight rebounds and Jakimovski scored 11.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Though trailing by 12 with 4:23 remaining, Idaho picked up consecutive 3-pointers from Gabe Quinnett, DeAndre Robinson and Damen Thacker and cut the gap to 59-58 on a Scott Blakney dunk with 13 seconds left.

Robinson led the Vandals with 14 points and eight rebounds, Hunter-Jack Madden added 13 points, Blakney 12. Quinnett and Thacker each had eight.

Blakney missed a final jumper and Jakimovski controlled the rebound.

WSU started a young lineup with three sophomores and two freshmen on the floor for the first time.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships