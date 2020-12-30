On Air: For Your Benefit
Williams leads Manhattan past Delaware State 65-59

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 4:06 pm
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Warren Williams recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds to lift Manhattan to a 65-59 win over Delaware State on Wednesday.

Elijah Buchanan had 16 points and seven rebounds for Manhattan (2-3). Anthony Nelson added 14 points and Marques Watson had nine rebounds. Jason Douglas-Stanley, who was second on the Jaspers in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, had six points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Myles Carter had 12 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (0-5). Zach Kent added 11 points and four blocks, and Pinky Wiley had seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

