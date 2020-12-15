Williams scores 21 to carry Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 90-62

On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 7:56 pm
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 21 points as Buffalo romped past Miami (Ohio) 90-62 on Tuesday.

Jayvon Graves had 13 points and seven rebounds for Buffalo (3-2, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). David Nickelberry added 12 points.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 12 points for the RedHawks (3-2, 0-1). Mekhi Lairy added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

