Williams scores 27 to lead Cincinnati over Furman 78-73

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 7:52 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Keith Williams had 27 points as Cincinnati edged past Furman 78-73 on Wednesday.

Chris Vogt had four assists for Cincinnati (2-1). David DeJulius added nine rebounds.

Clay Mounce had 23 points for the Paladins (4-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak was snapped. Noah Gurley added 20 points and eight rebounds, and Mike Bothwell had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

