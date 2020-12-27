On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Williamson leads Loyola of Chicago over Illinois St. 90-60

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 6:28 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson posted 18 points and six rebounds as Loyola of Chicago routed Illinois State 90-60 on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Cameron Krutwig added 15 points (5-2), and Tom Welch chipped in 10 points.

DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds (3-4). Dedric Boyd added 17 points. Dusan Mahorcic had eight rebounds.

The teams meet again on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

