Wilson scores 15 to lead Longwood past NC A&T 77-60

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 8:52 pm
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Christian Wilson had 15 points as Longwood topped NC A&T 77-60 on Tuesday night.

Nate Lliteras and Juan Munoz each added 13 points for Longwood (1-3). Justin Hill had nine points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Kameron Langley had 16 points for the Aggies (2-5). Blake Harris added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

