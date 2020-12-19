On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wilson’s penalty gives Newcastle 1-1 draw with Fulham in EPL

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Callum Wilson’s eighth goal of the season handed Newcastle a 1-1 draw against 10-man Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Wilson won and converted a 64th-minute penalty after being fouled by Fulham, for which defender Joachim Andersen was sent off.

Matt Ritchie’s own-goal in the 42nd minute allowed Fulham to go in front. Defending the near post from a left-wing corner, Ritchie could only help the ball into his own net after defender Tosin Adarabioyo headed down Ademola Lookman’s set-piece and Decordova-Reid flicked it toward goal.

Fulham is only out of the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference, while Newcastle is eight points higher up the standings in 12th place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

