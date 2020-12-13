On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Winthrop 107, SC-Upstate 77

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 4:57 pm
WINTHROP (4-0)

Burns 8-9 0-1 16, Anumba 1-2 0-0 2, Falden 4-9 2-3 13, Vaudrin 5-9 0-0 13, Zunic 2-7 0-1 4, Arms 5-10 4-6 17, Corbin 4-9 4-4 15, Jones 1-4 0-2 2, Talford 3-5 3-6 9, Claxton 2-2 0-0 4, King 3-5 0-0 9, Pupavac 1-2 0-0 3, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Lane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-75 13-23 107.

SC-UPSTATE (0-6)

Smith 2-3 2-3 6, Bruner 8-17 4-4 23, Hammond 1-10 3-4 6, Aldrich 0-1 2-2 2, Mozone 6-12 3-3 20, White 3-6 0-0 8, Watson 1-2 1-1 3, Zink 1-1 2-2 4, Hodge 1-3 2-2 5, Sheida 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 19-21 77.

Halftime_Winthrop 48-35. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 16-39 (King 3-4, Arms 3-5, Vaudrin 3-5, Corbin 3-8, Falden 3-8, Pupavac 1-1, Hunter 0-1, Jones 0-3, Zunic 0-4), SC-Upstate 12-32 (Mozone 5-9, Bruner 3-9, White 2-4, Hodge 1-3, Hammond 1-7). Fouled Out_Anumba, Aldrich. Rebounds_Winthrop 41 (Vaudrin 11), SC-Upstate 23 (Smith 7). Assists_Winthrop 23 (Vaudrin 14), SC-Upstate 14 (Bruner 6). Total Fouls_Winthrop 18, SC-Upstate 20. A_140 (878).

Sports News

