Winthrop 80, UALR 75

WINTHROP (2-0)
Burns 9-10 1-1 19, Anumba 3-5 1-2 7, Falden 4-10 4-5 12, Vaudrin 4-10 3-4 11, Zunic 0-2 0-1 0, Talford 2-6 0-0 4, Arms 4-9 0-0 9, Corbin 3-6 0-0 8, King 2-3 0-0 5, Lane 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 33-65 9-13 80.
UALR (2-2)
Maric 9-13 2-2 20, Monyyong 3-6 4-4 10, Coupet 2-3 0-0 5, Nowell 8-20 4-4 25, Stulic 0-4 0-0 0, Lukic 5-10 0-0 11, Andric 0-0 0-0 0, Palermo 1-1 0-0 2, Bankston 1-1 0-0 2, Toumi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 10-10 75.
Halftime_Winthrop 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 5-22 (Corbin 2-5, King 1-2, Arms 1-3, Lane 1-3, Anumba 0-1, Vaudrin 0-1, Zunic 0-2, Falden 0-5), UALR 7-23 (Nowell 5-14, Coupet 1-1, Lukic 1-4, Stulic 0-4). Rebounds_Winthrop 27 (Arms 6), UALR 34 (Monyyong 12). Assists_Winthrop 16 (Vaudrin 8), UALR 19 (Nowell 10). Total Fouls_Winthrop 12, UALR 16. A_110 (22,090).
Comments