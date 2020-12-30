On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Winthrop 84, Campbell 83

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 5:39 pm
CAMPBELL (4-4)

Carralero 6-7 4-9 16, Lusane 1-2 0-0 2, Clemons 2-6 1-3 5, Whitfield 7-14 1-1 17, Henderson 5-7 1-2 12, McCullough 4-5 5-7 16, Stajcic 3-3 1-3 8, Thompson 2-4 0-0 5, Mokseckas 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-50 13-25 83.

WINTHROP (6-0)

Burns 3-4 1-2 7, Anumba 3-4 5-5 11, Falden 3-9 8-10 16, Vaudrin 3-10 10-15 17, Zunic 1-3 0-0 3, Claxton 1-3 2-2 4, King 2-7 2-4 6, Arms 2-7 8-10 12, Jones 1-2 1-2 3, Corbin 1-4 0-0 3, Talford 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 37-50 84.

Halftime_Winthrop 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 8-14 (McCullough 3-3, Whitfield 2-5, Henderson 1-1, Stajcic 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Clemons 0-1, Mokseckas 0-1), Winthrop 5-22 (Falden 2-7, Zunic 1-2, Vaudrin 1-3, Corbin 1-4, Anumba 0-1, Arms 0-1, Jones 0-1, King 0-3). Fouled Out_Clemons, Henderson, Stajcic, Thompson, Mokseckas, Anumba. Rebounds_Campbell 19 (McCullough 5), Winthrop 44 (Vaudrin 8). Assists_Campbell 12 (Carralero 5), Winthrop 9 (Vaudrin 5). Total Fouls_Campbell 38, Winthrop 25.

