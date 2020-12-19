Winthrop 87, Furman 71

FURMAN (5-3)

Gurley 3-7 6-8 14, Mounce 0-6 0-0 0, Slawson 2-4 4-6 8, Bothwell 4-16 8-11 16, A.Hunter 4-10 1-2 12, Hien 5-5 2-5 12, Foster 3-4 2-2 9, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Kenney 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 23-34 71.

WINTHROP (5-0)

Burns 2-4 0-0 4, Anumba 3-7 3-4 9, Falden 7-12 2-2 18, Vaudrin 3-4 1-4 7, Zunic 1-1 0-0 3, Claxton 2-3 4-4 8, Jones 4-5 2-5 12, Arms 3-9 4-4 11, King 4-7 1-2 11, Talford 1-2 2-4 4, Corbin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 19-29 87.

Halftime_Winthrop 56-36. 3-Point Goals_Furman 6-28 (A.Hunter 3-7, Gurley 2-4, Foster 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Kenney 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Slawson 0-2, Mounce 0-3, Bothwell 0-7), Winthrop 8-20 (Jones 2-2, King 2-4, Falden 2-5, Zunic 1-1, Arms 1-2, Corbin 0-2, Anumba 0-4). Fouled Out_Gurley, Mounce. Rebounds_Furman 34 (Bothwell 8), Winthrop 33 (Vaudrin 8). Assists_Furman 12 (A.Hunter 5), Winthrop 18 (Vaudrin 7). Total Fouls_Furman 26, Winthrop 25.

