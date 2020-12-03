Winthrop goes up against Duquesne

Duquesne (1-1) vs. Winthrop (1-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and Winthrop both look to put winning streaks together .

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin, Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes have combined to account for 56 percent of all Dukes scoring this season.DOMINANT DUNN-MARTIN: Dunn-Martin has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Duquesne went 10-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Dukes gave up a mere 61.8 points per game while scoring 73.3 per outing. Winthrop went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 71.5 points and allowing 72.1 per game in the process.

