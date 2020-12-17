Winthrop plays host to Furman

Furman (5-2) vs. Winthrop (4-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman goes up against Winthrop in a non-conference matchup. Winthrop won over South Carolina Upstate 107-77 on Sunday, while Furman fell 83-80 at Alabama on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms, D.J. Burns Jr. and Charles Falden have combined to account for 55 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Vaudrin has directly created 43 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Paladins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Winthrop has an assist on 61 of 109 field goals (56 percent) over its previous three outings while Furman has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop is ranked first among Big South teams with an average of 89.3 points per game.

