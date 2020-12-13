On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wisconsin 80, North Dakota 60

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 6:29 pm
NORTH DAKOTA (0-4)

Fleecs 4-11 0-0 9, Jarnot 4-10 0-1 10, Leet 5-17 3-4 13, Gordon 2-7 2-2 7, Reinke 2-5 0-0 5, Zander 0-8 0-0 0, VanLoo 0-0 0-0 0, Manson 4-8 0-0 12, Orth 2-6 0-0 4, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-73 5-7 60

WISCONSIN (2-2)

Lewis 3-13 4-6 10, Stapleton 8-11 0-0 16, Hilliard 8-13 1-1 18, Moschkau 0-3 2-2 2, Pospisilova 4-10 2-2 12, Stauffacher 3-6 0-0 9, Luehring 2-6 2-2 8, Djurstrom 0-0 1-2 1, Thompson 2-6 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-68 12-15 80

North Dakota 13 17 12 18 60
Wisconsin 15 26 20 19 80

3-Point Goals_North Dakota 9-24 (Fleecs 1-4, Jarnot 2-3, Leet 0-3, Gordon 1-1, Reinke 1-2, Zander 0-1, Manson 4-8, Orth 0-1, Wallace 0-1), Wisconsin 8-19 (Hilliard 1-1, Moschkau 0-3, Pospisilova 2-5, Stauffacher 3-5, Luehring 2-5). Assists_North Dakota 15 (Jarnot 4), Wisconsin 19 (Hilliard 6). Fouled Out_North Dakota Gordon. Rebounds_North Dakota 39 (Team 4-4), Wisconsin 48 (Thompson 4-5). Total Fouls_North Dakota 17, Wisconsin 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

