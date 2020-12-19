Wizards tip off season at home against the Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards start the season at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Washington finished 25-47 overall and 16-20 at home a season ago. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 119.1 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall and 12-31 in Eastern Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons allowed opponents to score 110.8 points per game and shoot 48% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Pistons: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

