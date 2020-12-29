Wofford 78, Mercer 65

WOFFORD (4-3)
Jones 4-7 0-0 8, Hollowell 5-9 0-0 13, Larson 5-8 1-3 13, Murphy 7-18 2-2 16, Safford 3-11 0-0 9, Klesmit 3-7 2-2 9, Mack 2-5 0-0 4, Godwin 3-3 0-1 6. Totals 32-68 5-8 78.
MERCER (7-2)
Bender 4-10 1-4 9, Haase 5-11 3-4 13, Ayers 6-14 0-0 15, Cummings 7-12 2-3 21, Gary 2-10 0-0 5, Glisson 1-1 0-0 2, Greco 0-3 0-0 0, Robertson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 6-11 65.
Halftime_Wofford 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 9-30 (Hollowell 3-5, Safford 3-9, Larson 2-4, Klesmit 1-4, Mack 0-2, Murphy 0-6), Mercer 9-27 (Cummings 5-8, Ayers 3-6, Gary 1-5, Robertson 0-1, Greco 0-3, Haase 0-4). Rebounds_Wofford 37 (Larson 9), Mercer 29 (Ayers, Cummings 6). Assists_Wofford 16 (Hollowell, Larson, Murphy 4), Mercer 15 (Gary 5). Total Fouls_Wofford 16, Mercer 11. A_946 (3,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments