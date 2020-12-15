Wofford 88, Coastal Carolina 77

COASTAL CAROLINA (4-1)

Ceaser 2-4 4-4 10, Mostafa 5-8 5-7 15, Dibba 0-1 1-2 1, Dixon 0-1 1-2 1, D.Jones 11-24 1-2 25, Tipler 6-15 3-3 19, Green 1-5 1-2 3, Thomas 0-1 2-2 2, Stephens 0-2 1-2 1, Hippolyte 0-0 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 19-26 77.

WOFFORD (3-2)

M.Jones 2-5 6-10 10, Mack 3-9 0-0 8, Hollowell 4-8 1-2 13, Murphy 8-12 7-8 26, Safford 7-15 3-4 21, Larson 1-2 0-0 3, Godwin 0-0 2-2 2, Patterson 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 27-54 19-26 88.

Halftime_Wofford 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 8-28 (Tipler 4-10, Ceaser 2-4, D.Jones 2-8, Dixon 0-1, Stephens 0-2, Green 0-3), Wofford 15-32 (Hollowell 4-8, Safford 4-8, Murphy 3-6, Mack 2-6, Larson 1-2, Patterson 1-2). Fouled Out_Tipler, Godwin. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 31 (Mostafa 9), Wofford 28 (M.Jones, Hollowell 7). Assists_Coastal Carolina 9 (Dibba 3), Wofford 20 (Murphy 7). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 24, Wofford 20.

