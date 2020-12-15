WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Stanford (25) 4-0 791 1 2. Louisville (6) 5-0 766 2 3. NC State 6-0 724 3 4. South Carolina 4-1 691 4 5. Connecticut 1-0 684 5 6. Arizona 4-0 620 6 7. Baylor 4-1 601 7 8. Oregon (1) 5-0 598 8 9. Kentucky 6-0 548 9 10. Texas A&M 6-0 503 10 11. UCLA 4-1 446 11 12. Arkansas 7-1 430 13 13. Mississippi State 3-1 403 12 14. Maryland 4-1 397 14 15. Indiana 2-1 324 15 16. Syracuse 4-0 282 18 17. Ohio State 4-0 270 19 18. Northwestern 2-0 247 17 19. Michigan 5-0 245 20 20. Missouri State 4-1 172 22 21. Oregon State 3-2 112 16 22. Texas 4-1 96 NR 23. DePaul 2-2 94 23 24. South Florida 3-1 83 NR 25. Gonzaga 3-2 65 25 (tie) Virginia Tech 6-0 65 NR

Dropped out: No. 21 South Dakota State (3-2); No. 24 Iowa State (3-3).

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (5-2) 27; South Dakota State (3-2) 19; Florida State (2-0) 19; Iowa (4-1) 17; Rutgers (2-1) 15; West Virginia (5-1) 13; Wake Forest (4-1) 9; Iowa State (3-3) 9; South Dakota (2-2) 6; Florida Gulf Coast (4-2) 6; North Dakota State (3-1) 1; Michigan State (4-0) 1; IUPUI (4-1) 1.

