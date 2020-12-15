On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 1:12 pm
< a min read
      

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (25) 4-0 791 1
2. Louisville (6) 5-0 766 2
3. NC State 6-0 724 3
4. South Carolina 4-1 691 4
5. Connecticut 1-0 684 5
6. Arizona 4-0 620 6
7. Baylor 4-1 601 7
8. Oregon (1) 5-0 598 8
9. Kentucky 6-0 548 9
10. Texas A&M 6-0 503 10
11. UCLA 4-1 446 11
12. Arkansas 7-1 430 13
13. Mississippi State 3-1 403 12
14. Maryland 4-1 397 14
15. Indiana 2-1 324 15
16. Syracuse 4-0 282 18
17. Ohio State 4-0 270 19
18. Northwestern 2-0 247 17
19. Michigan 5-0 245 20
20. Missouri State 4-1 172 22
21. Oregon State 3-2 112 16
22. Texas 4-1 96 NR
23. DePaul 2-2 94 23
24. South Florida 3-1 83 NR
25. Gonzaga 3-2 65 25
(tie) Virginia Tech 6-0 65 NR

Dropped out: No. 21 South Dakota State (3-2); No. 24 Iowa State (3-3).

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (5-2) 27; South Dakota State (3-2) 19; Florida State (2-0) 19; Iowa (4-1) 17; Rutgers (2-1) 15; West Virginia (5-1) 13; Wake Forest (4-1) 9; Iowa State (3-3) 9; South Dakota (2-2) 6; Florida Gulf Coast (4-2) 6; North Dakota State (3-1) 1; Michigan State (4-0) 1; IUPUI (4-1) 1.

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities