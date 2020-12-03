Thursday, Dec. 3
EAST
Maryland 112, Towson 78
Penn St. 70, Rhode Island 69
UMass 71, Fairfield 50
SOUTH
Bowling Green 63, N. Kentucky 49
Furman 73, Georgia Southern 58
Georgia 66, East Carolina 45
Georgia Tech 55, Tulane 51
North Carolina 98, SC State 28
Old Dominion 70, William & Mary 47
VCU 61, Buffalo 55
Wake Forest 78, Charlotte 75
MIDWEST
Indiana 71, Samford 26
Michigan 76, Notre Dame 66
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 103, Louisiana-Monroe 50
FAR WEST
Oregon St. 89, San Francisco 80
Seattle 75, Utah St. 72, OT
___
