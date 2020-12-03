Trending:
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 3:00 pm
Thursday, Dec. 3

EAST

Maryland 112, Towson 78

Penn St. 70, Rhode Island 69

UMass 71, Fairfield 50

SOUTH

Bowling Green 63, N. Kentucky 49

Furman 73, Georgia Southern 58

Georgia 66, East Carolina 45

Georgia Tech 55, Tulane 51

North Carolina 98, SC State 28

Old Dominion 70, William & Mary 47

VCU 61, Buffalo 55

Wake Forest 78, Charlotte 75

MIDWEST

Indiana 71, Samford 26

Michigan 76, Notre Dame 66

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 103, Louisiana-Monroe 50

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 89, San Francisco 80

Seattle 75, Utah St. 72, OT

