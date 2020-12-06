On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, Dec. 6

EAST

Buffalo 87, Canisius 45

Marshall 69, Radford 58

SOUTH

Georgia 93, Oklahoma 80

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Louisville 85, UT Martin 67

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 64, Milwaukee 62

South Carolina 83, Iowa St. 65

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit