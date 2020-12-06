Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Buffalo 87, Canisius 45
Marshall 69, Radford 58
Georgia 93, Oklahoma 80
Louisville 85, UT Martin 67
Bowling Green 64, Milwaukee 62
South Carolina 83, Iowa St. 65
