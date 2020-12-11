Friday, Dec. 11
EAST
Duquesne 71, St. Bonaventure 63
Fairfield 68, Siena 56
Fairleigh Dickinson 54, NJIT 48
Hofstra 63, Albany (NY) 45
Howard 75, La Salle 72
Maine 61, Rhode Island 47
Manhattan 56, Rider 51
Marist 64, Canisius 44
Seton Hall 96, Wagner 53
SOUTH
Charlotte 62, Campbell 42
Chattanooga 76, Tennessee Tech 65
Coastal Carolina 66, UNC-Pembroke 60
Coll. of Charleston 109, NC Wesleyan 69
Davidson 67, Appalachian St. 64
E. Kentucky 50, Morehead St. 49
Jacksonville 67, Webber International 52
Samford 79, North Alabama 66
UNC-Wilmington 60, UNC-Greensboro 55
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 71, E. Michigan 64
Kent St. 84, Ohio 80
Rutgers 70, Wisconsin 65
SE Missouri 67, W. Illinois 57
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 96, Williams Baptist 46
Houston 61, Stephen F. Austin 59
FAR WEST
California Baptist 85, UC Santa Barbara 75
Fresno St. 90, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 71
Santa Clara 59, CS Bakersfield 49
Utah 73, Montana St. 63
Washington St. 60, Washington 52
___
