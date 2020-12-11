Trending:
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 3:00 pm
Friday, Dec. 11

EAST

Duquesne 71, St. Bonaventure 63

Fairfield 68, Siena 56

Fairleigh Dickinson 54, NJIT 48

Hofstra 63, Albany (NY) 45

Howard 75, La Salle 72

Maine 61, Rhode Island 47

Manhattan 56, Rider 51

Marist 64, Canisius 44

Seton Hall 96, Wagner 53

SOUTH

Charlotte 62, Campbell 42

Chattanooga 76, Tennessee Tech 65

Coastal Carolina 66, UNC-Pembroke 60

Coll. of Charleston 109, NC Wesleyan 69

Davidson 67, Appalachian St. 64

E. Kentucky 50, Morehead St. 49

Jacksonville 67, Webber International 52

Samford 79, North Alabama 66

UNC-Wilmington 60, UNC-Greensboro 55

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 71, E. Michigan 64

Kent St. 84, Ohio 80

Rutgers 70, Wisconsin 65

SE Missouri 67, W. Illinois 57

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 96, Williams Baptist 46

Houston 61, Stephen F. Austin 59

FAR WEST

California Baptist 85, UC Santa Barbara 75

Fresno St. 90, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 71

Santa Clara 59, CS Bakersfield 49

Utah 73, Montana St. 63

Washington St. 60, Washington 52

___

