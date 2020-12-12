On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 3:00 pm
Saturday, Dec. 12

EAST

Army 51, Quinnipiac 50

UConn 79, Mass.-Lowell 23

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 118, Coastal Georgia 48

Louisiana-Monroe 68, Northwestern St. 55

Memphis 69, McNeese St. 48

N. Kentucky 61, Robert Morris 33

Presbyterian 68, ETSU 38

SC State 69, UNC-Asheville 60

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 79, Cincinnati 62

Iowa St. 85, N. Dakota St. 64

Kansas St. 66, Nebraska-Omaha 59

Valparaiso 75, W. Michigan 51

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 103, McMurry 30

___

