Saturday, Dec. 12
EAST
Army 51, Quinnipiac 50
UConn 79, Mass.-Lowell 23
SOUTH
Georgia Southern 118, Coastal Georgia 48
Louisiana-Monroe 68, Northwestern St. 55
Memphis 69, McNeese St. 48
N. Kentucky 61, Robert Morris 33
Presbyterian 68, ETSU 38
SC State 69, UNC-Asheville 60
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 79, Cincinnati 62
Iowa St. 85, N. Dakota St. 64
Kansas St. 66, Nebraska-Omaha 59
Valparaiso 75, W. Michigan 51
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 103, McMurry 30
