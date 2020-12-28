Trending:
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 3:00 pm
Monday, Dec. 28

EAST

Binghamton 65, UMBC 60

Hartford 53, New Hampshire 50

Stony Brook 60, Mass.-Lowell 44

Vermont 65, NJIT 45

SOUTH

La Salle 75, Coppin St. 49

Tennessee 77, Lipscomb 52

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 100, Our Lady of the Lake 73

Texas A&M 112, Northwestern St. 26

FAR WEST

Air Force 94, Portland St. 65

BYU 70, San Francisco 46

Gonzaga 65, Loyola Marymount 62

Portland 74, Pepperdine 64

Santa Clara 51, San Diego 49

UC Irvine 69, UC Santa Barbara 56

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

