Monday, Dec. 28
EAST
Binghamton 65, UMBC 60
Hartford 53, New Hampshire 50
Stony Brook 60, Mass.-Lowell 44
Vermont 65, NJIT 45
SOUTH
La Salle 75, Coppin St. 49
Tennessee 77, Lipscomb 52
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 100, Our Lady of the Lake 73
Texas A&M 112, Northwestern St. 26
FAR WEST
Air Force 94, Portland St. 65
BYU 70, San Francisco 46
Gonzaga 65, Loyola Marymount 62
Portland 74, Pepperdine 64
Santa Clara 51, San Diego 49
UC Irvine 69, UC Santa Barbara 56
