On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wood scores 18 to lift Belmont past Evansville 72-63

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Belmont to a 72-63 win over Evansville on Monday night.

Luke Smith had 14 points for Belmont (8-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Nick Muszynski added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had 10 points.

Samari Curtis had 19 points for the Purple Aces (2-4). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Shamar Givance had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station