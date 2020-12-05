On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wright leads High Point over North Florida 85-74

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:26 pm
< a min read
      

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 23 points and Lydell Elmore added 21 points as High Point defeated North Florida 85-74 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Izunabor had 15 points for High Point (1-2).

Josh Endicott had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Ospreys (0-5). Emmanuel Adedoyin and Jose Placer had 12 points apiece.

___

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit