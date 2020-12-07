Trending:
Wright scores 17 to lift Western Michigan over Adrian 62-42

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 10:00 pm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Titus Wright had 17 points as Western Michigan easily beat Adrian 62-42 on Monday night.

Rafael Cruz Jr. had eight rebounds for Western Michigan (1-2). Jaylon Holmes added three blocks.

Kendall Bellamy had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

