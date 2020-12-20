Wright St. 85, Detroit 72

WRIGHT ST. (4-1)

Basile 7-10 6-10 21, Love 10-14 6-9 26, Calvin 2-7 2-4 6, Hall 4-9 5-6 15, Holden 5-7 4-4 15, Huibregste 0-1 0-0 0, Manns 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-50 23-33 85.

DETROIT (1-5)

Isiani 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 3-18 4-6 10, Fraser 3-10 4-5 10, Rose 1-2 1-1 3, Kuol 7-15 3-3 21, Johnson 8-14 1-1 20, Brandon 3-5 0-0 6, Koka 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-65 15-18 72.

Halftime_Wright St. 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 4-10 (Hall 2-3, Holden 1-1, Basile 1-2, Huibregste 0-1, Calvin 0-3), Detroit 7-24 (Kuol 4-8, Johnson 3-7, Koka 0-1, Rose 0-1, Davis 0-7). Fouled Out_Isiani, Brandon. Rebounds_Wright St. 35 (Love 13), Detroit 26 (Fraser 7). Assists_Wright St. 18 (Love 6), Detroit 14 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_Wright St. 18, Detroit 24.

