On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wright St. 90, Green Bay 77

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY (0-8)

Claflin 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 2-5 1-2 5, Davis 14-24 6-7 35, Pipes 4-7 0-0 10, Stieber 2-7 0-0 4, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0, Ansong 2-6 0-0 4, P.Taylor 3-4 1-2 7, Kirciman 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Schaefer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 8-11 77.

WRIGHT ST. (6-1)

Love 6-11 3-5 15, Calvin 4-12 3-3 13, Finke 3-9 3-4 11, Hall 7-9 6-8 22, Holden 6-9 7-8 19, Basile 4-7 2-2 10, Huibregste 0-1 0-0 0, Manns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 24-30 90.

Halftime_Green Bay 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 5-19 (Pipes 2-3, Davis 1-3, Kirciman 1-3, Claflin 1-4, Ansong 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Stieber 0-3), Wright St. 6-16 (Hall 2-4, Finke 2-5, Calvin 2-6, Huibregste 0-1). Fouled Out_Love. Rebounds_Green Bay 34 (Thompson 6), Wright St. 31 (Love 9). Assists_Green Bay 12 (Stieber 5), Wright St. 15 (Calvin 6). Total Fouls_Green Bay 21, Wright St. 12.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Fundamentals of Excel
12|31 Salesforce AppExchange Solutions For...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier