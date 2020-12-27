Wright St. 90, Green Bay 77

GREEN BAY (0-8)
Claflin 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 2-5 1-2 5, Davis 14-24 6-7 35, Pipes 4-7 0-0 10, Stieber 2-7 0-0 4, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0, Ansong 2-6 0-0 4, P.Taylor 3-4 1-2 7, Kirciman 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Schaefer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 8-11 77.
WRIGHT ST. (6-1)
Love 6-11 3-5 15, Calvin 4-12 3-3 13, Finke 3-9 3-4 11, Hall 7-9 6-8 22, Holden 6-9 7-8 19, Basile 4-7 2-2 10, Huibregste 0-1 0-0 0, Manns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 24-30 90.
Halftime_Green Bay 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 5-19 (Pipes 2-3, Davis 1-3, Kirciman 1-3, Claflin 1-4, Ansong 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Stieber 0-3), Wright St. 6-16 (Hall 2-4, Finke 2-5, Calvin 2-6, Huibregste 0-1). Fouled Out_Love. Rebounds_Green Bay 34 (Thompson 6), Wright St. 31 (Love 9). Assists_Green Bay 12 (Stieber 5), Wright St. 15 (Calvin 6). Total Fouls_Green Bay 21, Wright St. 12.
