On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wright’s 19 points lead Colorado by Northern Colorado 81-45

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 11:10 pm
1 min read
      

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV had 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists and Colorado beat Northern Colorado 81-45 on Monday night in the Buffaloes’ home opener.

Wright made a 3-pointer to start a 16-0 run in the first half for a 22-point lead, and the Buffaloes led 45-21 at the break. Northern Colorado went without a field goal for five-plus minutes in the first half, and trailed by at least 21 points in the second half.

Evan Battey added 14 points and eight rebounds and senior Dallas Walton reached double figures for the fifth time in his career with 12 points for Colorado (3-1). The Buffaloes, who were coming off a 56-47 loss to No. 12 Tennessee on Tuesday, is schedule to open Pac-12 play on Sunday against Washington in Las Vegas.

Wright, who leads Colorado with 17.3 points and 4.7 assists per game, was 8 of 10 from the field as Colorado made 53.3% of its shots. The Buffaloes have won the past seven games in the series — in the 40th meeting — which dates to 1918.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bodie Hume, who is averaging 22.5 points and 10 rebounds, scored 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting for Northern Colorado (2-1). Junior guard Daylen Kountz, a transfer from Colorado, added five points.

It was Colorado’s latest home opener since hosting Michigan on Dec. 17, 1948.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities