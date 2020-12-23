Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wright’s 21 points sends Colorado past Grand Canyon 74-64

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 1:21 am
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points and Evan Battey scored 16 and Colorado used a late run to beat Grand Canyon 74-64 on Tuesday night in a Far West Classic contest.

Colorado (6-1) led the entire second after the two squads played to a 27-all tie at intermission. The Buffs extended their lead to 57-48 on Maddox Daniels’ 3-pointer with 8:02 left to play before the Lopes (4-4) rallied and closed to within 60-59 on Sean Miller-Moore’s layup with 5:17 to go.

Jeriah Horne countered with 3 to start a 10-0 Colorado run and the Buffaloes were never challenged again. Horne finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 17 points for the Lopes on 7-for-9 shooting, Asbjorn Midtgaard scored 16 missing one of nine shot attempts and Miller-Moore 12 on 5-for-6 shooting.

Grand Canyon shot 51% to 50% for Colorado, but the Buffaloes were 18 for 21 from the foul line against 5 for 8 for Grand Canyon. Colorado entered the game leading the nation in free throw shooting at 85.8%.

The marked the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity