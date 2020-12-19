Trending:
Wynter carries Drexel over Fairleigh Dickinson 85-68

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:00 pm
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Camren Wynter tied his career high with 31 points as Drexel defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 85-68 on Saturday.

Wynter made 12 of 16 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

James Butler had 15 points and seven rebounds for Drexel (5-2). T.J. Bickerstaff added 13 points.

Jahlil Jenkins had 18 points for the Knights (1-6). Elyjah Williams added 16 points.

Drexel faces Siena at home on Tuesday. Fairleigh Dickinson plays Wagner at home next Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

