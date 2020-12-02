Trending:
Wynter scores 17 to lift Drexel past Quinnipiac 66-48

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 9:54 pm
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Camren Wynter had 17 points as Drexel beat Quinnipiac 66-48 on Wednesday night at the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic.

Zach Walton had 13 points for Drexel (1-1). T.J. Bickerstaff added 11 points. James Butler had 12 rebounds.

Savion Lewis had 14 points for the Bobcats (1-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

