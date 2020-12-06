Wyoming 76, Oregon St. 73

WYOMING (2-1)
Oden 7-10 0-2 15, H.Thompson 2-5 1-2 6, Jeffries 0-1 0-0 0, Maldonado 3-10 1-5 7, Williams 5-11 1-1 11, Foster 6-10 4-7 19, Dusell 4-6 3-3 14, Marble 1-4 2-2 4, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 12-22 76.
OREGON ST. (2-2)
Alatishe 1-8 0-0 2, Calloo 2-7 2-3 7, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Reichle 1-6 0-0 2, E.Thompson 4-13 10-13 20, Tucker 4-4 8-8 16, Andela 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas 1-5 3-4 6, Hunt 3-4 2-3 10, Franklin 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Silver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 26-33 73.
Halftime_Oregon St. 48-42. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 8-20 (Dusell 3-4, Foster 3-5, Oden 1-3, H.Thompson 1-3, Jeffries 0-1, Marble 0-1, Williams 0-1, Maldonado 0-2), Oregon St. 7-19 (Hunt 2-3, E.Thompson 2-3, Franklin 1-2, Calloo 1-3, Lucas 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Alatishe 0-3). Fouled Out_Dusell. Rebounds_Wyoming 32 (H.Thompson, Maldonado, Williams, Foster, Nelson 5), Oregon St. 38 (Alatishe 12). Assists_Wyoming 13 (Maldonado, Williams 5), Oregon St. 15 (Hunt 4). Total Fouls_Wyoming 22, Oregon St. 21.
