Wyoming 82, Nebraska-Omaha 78

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-6)

Pile 8-16 1-5 17, Tut 10-17 7-9 27, Akinwole 5-12 2-2 14, Roe 0-5 0-0 0, Ruffin 4-11 0-0 9, Booth 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 2-4 1-1 5, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 32-72 11-17 78.

WYOMING (5-1)

Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 4-11 0-0 10, Foster 1-3 0-1 3, Maldonado 3-9 7-10 14, Williams 5-9 4-6 15, Jeffries 6-14 2-2 19, Marble 6-10 4-7 17, Nelson 2-5 0-0 4, Dusell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 17-26 82.

Halftime_Wyoming 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 3-12 (Akinwole 2-5, Ruffin 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Roe 0-1, Booth 0-2), Wyoming 11-30 (Jeffries 5-12, Thompson 2-9, Marble 1-1, Maldonado 1-2, Foster 1-3, Williams 1-3). Fouled Out_Ruffin, Thompson. Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 37 (Tut 9), Wyoming 41 (Maldonado 12). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 8 (Ruffin 3), Wyoming 11 (Maldonado 8). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 21, Wyoming 17.

