Wyoming 83, Denver 61

DENVER (1-1)
Green 1-3 3-4 5, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Gatlin 2-4 0-0 6, Muller 0-1 1-2 1, Townsend 2-10 6-6 10, Ryder 5-7 2-4 12, Eastmond 1-3 0-0 2, Moenkhaus 0-1 0-0 0, Lam 2-3 3-4 9, Baylis 0-0 0-0 0, Bickham 0-2 2-2 2, Hines 4-7 2-3 10. Totals 19-47 19-25 61.
WYOMING (3-1)
Oden 2-6 1-2 5, Thompson 1-3 1-1 3, Foster 6-9 0-0 15, Maldonado 5-14 3-4 14, Williams 13-20 1-2 30, Dusell 3-9 0-0 8, Jeffries 2-3 0-0 5, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, LaMont 0-0 0-0 0, Marble 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 33-67 7-11 83.
Halftime_Wyoming 45-25. 3-Point Goals_Denver 4-13 (Lam 2-2, Gatlin 2-3, Green 0-1, Hines 0-1, Muller 0-1, Eastmond 0-2, Townsend 0-2), Wyoming 10-30 (Foster 3-5, Williams 3-7, Dusell 2-6, Jeffries 1-2, Maldonado 1-5, Thompson 0-2, Oden 0-3). Fouled Out_Jones, Thompson. Rebounds_Denver 34 (Green 8), Wyoming 30 (Maldonado 9). Assists_Denver 11 (Eastmond 5), Wyoming 15 (Maldonado 6). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Wyoming 24.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments