Wyoming 94, Incarnate Word 83, OT

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 11:22 pm
INCARNATE WORD (1-2)

Larsson 3-10 2-3 8, Balentine 3-6 1-1 8, Lutz 2-5 1-2 6, Swaby 3-5 1-2 9, Willis 10-15 3-3 25, Morgan 7-12 0-1 18, Akhile 2-4 1-2 5, Ezedinma 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 32-62 9-14 83.

WYOMING (2-1)

Oden 2-8 0-0 4, Thompson 3-7 0-0 7, Jeffries 1-3 0-0 3, Maldonado 3-10 7-10 14, Williams 6-11 8-9 20, Foster 6-8 6-7 21, Marble 4-7 3-5 12, Dusell 3-5 2-4 11, LaMont 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-62 26-35 94.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 10-19 (Morgan 4-5, Swaby 2-4, Willis 2-5, Balentine 1-1, Lutz 1-2, Akhile 0-2), Wyoming 10-25 (Foster 3-3, Dusell 3-4, Maldonado 1-2, Marble 1-2, Jeffries 1-3, Thompson 1-5, LaMont 0-1, Oden 0-2, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Lutz, Akhile. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 26 (Larsson 10), Wyoming 39 (Maldonado 7). Assists_Incarnate Word 13 (Balentine 5), Wyoming 17 (Maldonado 8). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 25, Wyoming 16.

