On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Xavier 77, Cincinnati 69

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

XAVIER (5-0)

Carter 2-5 1-2 6, Freemantle 7-15 0-1 16, Johnson 3-5 2-2 10, Odom 0-1 6-8 6, Scruggs 6-10 8-8 20, Jones 2-2 1-2 5, Kunkel 2-5 0-0 6, Griffin 2-2 2-2 6, Tandy 1-3 0-0 2, Wilcher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 20-25 77.

CINCINNATI (1-0)

Ivanauskas 4-9 0-0 10, Vogt 4-5 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 2-8 1-2 5, DeJulius 6-11 4-4 16, Williams 6-16 5-8 18, Davenport 2-6 0-0 6, Eason 1-5 0-0 2, Saunders 1-3 0-0 2, Diarra 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 10-15 69.

Halftime_Xavier 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 7-18 (Johnson 2-2, Kunkel 2-4, Freemantle 2-5, Carter 1-3, Tandy 0-1, Wilcher 0-1, Scruggs 0-2), Cincinnati 5-21 (Davenport 2-4, Ivanauskas 2-6, Williams 1-5, Eason 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-2, DeJulius 0-2). Fouled Out_Vogt. Rebounds_Xavier 30 (Freemantle 9), Cincinnati 29 (Eason 8). Assists_Xavier 14 (Scruggs 5), Cincinnati 19 (DeJulius 6). Total Fouls_Xavier 17, Cincinnati 19.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit