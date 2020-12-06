Xavier 77, Cincinnati 69

XAVIER (5-0)
Carter 2-5 1-2 6, Freemantle 7-15 0-1 16, Johnson 3-5 2-2 10, Odom 0-1 6-8 6, Scruggs 6-10 8-8 20, Jones 2-2 1-2 5, Kunkel 2-5 0-0 6, Griffin 2-2 2-2 6, Tandy 1-3 0-0 2, Wilcher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 20-25 77.
CINCINNATI (1-0)
Ivanauskas 4-9 0-0 10, Vogt 4-5 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 2-8 1-2 5, DeJulius 6-11 4-4 16, Williams 6-16 5-8 18, Davenport 2-6 0-0 6, Eason 1-5 0-0 2, Saunders 1-3 0-0 2, Diarra 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 10-15 69.
Halftime_Xavier 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 7-18 (Johnson 2-2, Kunkel 2-4, Freemantle 2-5, Carter 1-3, Tandy 0-1, Wilcher 0-1, Scruggs 0-2), Cincinnati 5-21 (Davenport 2-4, Ivanauskas 2-6, Williams 1-5, Eason 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-2, DeJulius 0-2). Fouled Out_Vogt. Rebounds_Xavier 30 (Freemantle 9), Cincinnati 29 (Eason 8). Assists_Xavier 14 (Scruggs 5), Cincinnati 19 (DeJulius 6). Total Fouls_Xavier 17, Cincinnati 19.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments