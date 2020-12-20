Xavier 91, Marquette 88

MARQUETTE (5-4)

Cain 5-8 0-0 10, Garcia 8-11 3-3 20, John 5-9 4-4 14, Carton 3-7 2-2 10, McEwen 6-12 4-5 20, Lewis 3-8 0-0 6, Torrence 1-2 1-1 3, Elliott 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 32-58 16-17 88.

XAVIER (8-0)

Carter 2-4 2-6 7, Freemantle 2-8 4-6 9, Johnson 4-8 2-2 14, Jones 2-2 2-2 6, Scruggs 11-19 2-2 29, Kunkel 7-9 6-6 22, Griffin 1-3 0-2 2, Tandy 1-2 0-0 2, Stanley 0-1 0-0 0, Wilcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 18-26 91.

Halftime_Marquette 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 8-18 (McEwen 4-7, Carton 2-4, Elliott 1-1, Garcia 1-2, John 0-1, Lewis 0-3), Xavier 13-24 (Scruggs 5-8, Johnson 4-6, Kunkel 2-4, Carter 1-2, Freemantle 1-3, Tandy 0-1). Fouled Out_John, Carton. Rebounds_Marquette 24 (Cain 7), Xavier 28 (Freemantle 7). Assists_Marquette 17 (Carton 5), Xavier 21 (Scruggs 6). Total Fouls_Marquette 21, Xavier 17. A_300 (10,250).

