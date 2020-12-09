Trending:
Xavier 99, Oklahoma 77

December 9, 2020 9:53 pm
OKLAHOMA (2-0)

Kuath 4-5 0-0 8, Manek 6-11 2-2 17, Harmon 3-7 5-6 11, Reaves 4-8 4-4 13, Williams 4-8 2-2 10, Gibson 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Phipps 2-5 0-0 6, Iwuakor 5-8 0-2 10, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Garang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 13-16 77.

XAVIER (6-0)

Carter 1-3 0-0 3, Freemantle 12-14 0-0 28, Johnson 9-13 0-0 25, Odom 2-3 1-1 5, Scruggs 6-11 4-4 20, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Kunkel 0-3 0-0 0, Griffin 2-6 1-3 5, Tandy 2-5 0-0 6, Wilcher 0-1 2-2 2, Miles 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-63 8-10 99.

Halftime_Xavier 48-39. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 6-20 (Manek 3-6, Phipps 2-5, Reaves 1-3, Garang 0-1, Harmon 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gibson 0-3), Xavier 19-32 (Johnson 7-9, Scruggs 4-5, Freemantle 4-6, Tandy 2-4, Jones 1-2, Carter 1-3, Wilcher 0-1, Kunkel 0-2). Rebounds_Oklahoma 27 (Hill 5), Xavier 31 (Johnson 6). Assists_Oklahoma 15 (Reaves, Williams 4), Xavier 28 (Scruggs 8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 12, Xavier 14.

