Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Young scores 27 to lift Charlotte past NC A&T 76-72

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had a career-high 27 points as Charlotte edged past North Carolina A&T 76-72 on Saturday.

Young made 9 of 11 shots.

Milos Supica had 14 points for Charlotte (3-3). Brice Williams added 13 points.

Quentin Jones had 19 points for the Aggies (3-8). Blake Harris added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine