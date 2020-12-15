Trending:
Young, Shepherd carry Charlotte over Davidson 63-52

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 9:47 pm
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 18 points and seven rebounds as Charlotte beat Davidson 63-52 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Shepherd added 16 points and seven rebounds for the 49ers (2-3). Milos Supica chipped in 11 points.

Kellan Grady had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (3-3). Hyunjung Lee added 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

