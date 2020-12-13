On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Youngstown St. 79, Binghamton 65

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 3:32 pm
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (2-0)

Akuchie 6-6 1-4 14, Bohannon 10-18 2-6 23, Covington 4-6 2-2 11, Quisenberry 5-12 4-4 17, Rathan-Mayes 3-10 0-0 7, Vargo 0-2 0-0 0, Ganley 1-2 0-0 3, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Hamperian 0-1 0-0 0, Bentley 1-2 0-0 2, Kelley 0-0 0-0 0, Ogoro 1-1 0-0 2, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 9-16 79.

BINGHAMTON (0-3)

Tinsley 5-9 0-0 12, Bruce 1-4 1-2 3, Hjalmarsson 4-5 0-0 9, Mills 5-11 2-2 15, Petcash 2-7 1-2 5, Beamer 2-7 2-2 8, Akuwovo 4-4 2-4 10, Bertram 1-4 0-0 3, Crist 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 8-12 65.

Halftime_Binghamton 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 8-25 (Quisenberry 3-10, Akuchie 1-1, Bohannon 1-1, Ganley 1-1, Covington 1-2, Rathan-Mayes 1-6, Hamperian 0-1, Vargo 0-1, Dunn 0-2), Binghamton 9-28 (Mills 3-8, Beamer 2-5, Tinsley 2-5, Hjalmarsson 1-2, Bertram 1-4, Petcash 0-4). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 31 (Akuchie 11), Binghamton 35 (Tinsley 8). Assists_Youngstown St. 11 (Rathan-Mayes 3), Binghamton 11 (Hjalmarsson 4). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 15, Binghamton 18.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman