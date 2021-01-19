On Air: Meet the Press
19th-ranked DePaul women smother Georgetown in 78-54 win

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:14 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 26 points — 18 in the first half — Lexi Held added 15 points and No. 19 DePaul beat Georgetown 78-54 on Saturday.

Morris made a pair of foul shots to give DePaul (8-3, 5-1 Big East Conference) a 6-4 lead and the Blue Demons never trailed again.

Held buried a 3-pointer with 3:26 left in the first quarter to cap a 17-2 run over a four-minute span and DePaul led 21-6. The Blue Demons ended the quarter with a 27-10 lead. Four-of-nine DePaul field goals in the opening stanza were from behind the 3-point line.

DePaul used its sweltering full-court press to score 24 points in the first half off 18 Georgetown turnovers and led 47-27 at intermission. The Blue Demons entered the game averaging 23 forced turnovers while Georgetown came in committing 21 per game. The Hoyas finished with 33 turnovers.

Kelsey Ransom led Georgetown (1-3, 1-3) with 13 points and Milan Bolden-Morris 11.

The Hoyas started the season dealing with postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19 issues. Georgetown didn’t play its first game until Dec. 19, almost a month after most teams started the season.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

