Sports News

2020-21 Buffalo Sabres Schedule

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 5:08 pm
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern

Jan. 14 Washington, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 Washington, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Feb. 2 at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Feb. 4 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 Washington, 1 p.m.

Feb. 15 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Feb. 28 Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

March 2 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

March 5 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

March 7 at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

March 9 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

March 11 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

March 13 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

March 16 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

March 18 Boston, 7 p.m.

March 20 Boston, 1 p.m.

March 22 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

March 24 at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

March 27 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

March 29 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

March 30 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

April 1 N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

April 3 N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

April 6 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

April 8 New Jersey, 7 p.m.

April 9 New Jersey, 7 p.m.

April 11 at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

April 13 at Washington, 7 p.m.

April 15 at Washington, 7 p.m.

April 17 Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

April 20 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

April 22 Boston, 7 p.m.

April 23 Boston, 7 p.m.

April 25 at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

April 27 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

April 29 at Boston, 7 p.m.

May 1 at Boston, 1 p.m.

May 3 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

May 4 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

May 6 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

May 8 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

