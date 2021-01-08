On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

2020 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 12:13 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

        Read more Sports News news.

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS=

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE=

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back —Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End — Vacant

Wide Receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA supplying temporary housing for victims of Oregon wildfires